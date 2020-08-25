SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1720648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

