Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$57.19 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6056722 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total transaction of C$1,387,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,249,000.86. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,189,876 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

