Super Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00085451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00278874 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040279 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007344 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

