Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $12.53. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 449,812 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

