Swap (XWP) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Swap has a total market cap of $308,459.96 and approximately $82,079.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.