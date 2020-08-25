Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $446,986.88 and approximately $5,306.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.05580478 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

