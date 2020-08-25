SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up approximately 2.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 151.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.