T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.88. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 22,482 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.15%.

About T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

