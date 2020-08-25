T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.75. 586,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,837. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

