T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,870. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

