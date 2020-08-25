Tael (WABI) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges including $7.20, $13.96, $62.56 and $119.16. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $2.09 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

