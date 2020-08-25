Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.30

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 25060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

About Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

