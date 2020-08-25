TajCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $18,627.14 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. TajCoin has a market cap of $18,627.14 and $6.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00074245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00772446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.01490801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,550.50 or 1.00183377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00155341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006175 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,962,492 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

