Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,716 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $75,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 54,732 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE TAK traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 37,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.