Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. 2,982,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.