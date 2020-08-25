Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 816,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,412,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 975,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 16.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

