TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.