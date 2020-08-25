Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 37,413 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 224,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

