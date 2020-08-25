Telcoin Market Cap Achieves $17.25 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $168,282.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

