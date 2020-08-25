Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,352,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 2.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 126,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $1,903,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 859,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,426. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $152,781.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,511 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,101. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

