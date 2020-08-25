Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

