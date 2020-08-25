Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. Garmin makes up 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ GRMN remained flat at $$103.64 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

