Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

