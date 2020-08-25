Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of CarGurus worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $634,370.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,108,812.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,556 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,299. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

