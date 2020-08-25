Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. 3,657,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

