Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $14.72 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $107,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,291. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

