Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 33,225 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.