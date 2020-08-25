Ternio Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ternio has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $29,575.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Ternio has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

