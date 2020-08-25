Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,338.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.02431479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00649449 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

