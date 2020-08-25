TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TETRA Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 150,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,044 shares in the company, valued at $172,939.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 967,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

