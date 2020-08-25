Tezos Price Tops $3.40 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00029979 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $239.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,996,004 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

