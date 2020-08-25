The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $22.90 million and $7.41 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007299 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

