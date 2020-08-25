The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $26.88 million and $5.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007246 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,444,448 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.