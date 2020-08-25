Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,573 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $119,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $422.29. 963,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

