Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,118 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.14% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,869 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 155,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 93,037 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,323,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

