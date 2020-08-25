Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 16,389 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.77% of Garrett Motion worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Garrett Motion by 82.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $505.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.47. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

