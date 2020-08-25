Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 243,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 49.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

C stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.