Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 582,780 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.