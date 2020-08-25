Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

