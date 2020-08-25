Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $162.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

