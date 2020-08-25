Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

