Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,611,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.