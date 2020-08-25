Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $508.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.36 and a 200-day moving average of $332.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

