Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Security National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

