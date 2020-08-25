Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cactus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 441,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cactus by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cactus by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 597,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 222,300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

