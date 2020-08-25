Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

