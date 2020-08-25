Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,261 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

