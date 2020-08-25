Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 30,641 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Childrens Place worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Childrens Place by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

