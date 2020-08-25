Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 312,915 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 312,915 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after buying an additional 1,626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

