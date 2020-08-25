Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 345,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345,175 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

T stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

